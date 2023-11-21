WWE Superstar Bayley issues a warning to her opponents following RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley sent out a three-word message following tonight's episode of RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch successfully defeated Xia Li in a singles match. Following her match, Damage CTRL appeared at ringside, but were attacked by Charlotte Flair and her new stablemates, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Lynch. A brawl broke out among the women, and eventually, WWE officials, alongside Adam Pearce, had to get involved to stop the chaos.

Following the brief brawl, The Role Model took to social media to pose with her Damage CTRL stablemates as she sent out a warning to her opponents.

She wrote:

"RAW IS WAR."

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

Bayley revealed her dream match against her own stablemates

The leader of Damage CTRL recently revealed her dream match against her own faction members.

While speaking during the Fastlane post-show press conference, The Role Model mentioned that she would love to compete against Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

She further heaped praise on both superstars, adding that both women are her best friends and two of the greatest wrestlers in the industry. The Role Model stated that facing SKY and Kai in a Triple-Threat Match in the near future would be a dream match for her.

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment," said Bayley.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Role Model and her stable.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.