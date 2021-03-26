Bayley reveals plans for her 'different' character on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley debuted her talk show “Ding Dong! Hello” on SmackDown last month. The former champion recently revealed how she wants to keep her host's character different from her in-ring persona.

Sharing her plans on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Bayley revealed how she is trying to grow her character on SmackDown. She wants to be a little 'insane and aggressive,' but she doesn't want to be similar to every other WWE superstar who has their own talk-show.

Bayley has no problem looking 'stupid' as long as she has fun while hosting her show. Here's what she had to say,

“I didn’t want to be like my in-ring character who has a talk show. That just felt weird to me. I’m trying to grow my character a little different – a little insane and aggressive. I don’t know. I wanted to be a whole different character. I couldn’t tell if I wanted to be this talk show host that’s trying too hard or trying too hard to look the part, or do I just want to look ridiculous. Either way, I wanted to look stupid and funny and poke fun at the idea.”

Bayley has successfully hosted a few hilarious editions of “Ding Dong! Hello” since the show's debut. She often makes fun of the WWE Universe and loves to take the occasional dig at SmackDown commentator Michael Cole.

Bayley reveals how her show “Ding Dong! Hello” started in WWE

Bayley also disclosed how her talk-show “Ding Dong! Hello” came into existence in WWE. The writers approached her with the show's idea a couple of days before its debut on television. The project took the Grand Slam Champion by surprise, but she soon realized that they like her work on the mic.

Even though the idea wasn't hers, Bayley suggested a few changes that would work better with her heel persona on SmackDown.

“One time, they text me a couple of days before TV, and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re going to start this talk show for you. I’m going to have a talk show? Like, what, why? What am I going to talk about? It was not my idea at all. I just didn’t know why they wanted to do it, but I was like, all right, cool. They must think I’m entertaining, and they like how I talk now. I was nervous about it, but I also was excited."

“The way they had it mapped out was a typical talk show. You know, it was like, ‘Alright, we’re going to have two chairs here, and then we’re going to have the set here and this.’ I was like, ‘No, no, no. You guys are giving me a talk show. I’m going to set it up how I want to; we need a door, we need a big chair. I don’t want my guests to have a chair.”

Bayley has hosted several WWE Superstars on her talk-show and does a brilliant job at fuelling the ongoing rivalries. She has grown more comfortable on the mic and carries these segments surprisingly well.

Giving her a talk-show was a calculated risk on the creative's part, and Bayley is working hard to ensure that it pays off. She still doesn't have a match at WrestleMania, which means she will have time to experiment on her talk show in the coming weeks.