WWE Superstar Bayley reveals why her WrestleMania 40 victory was a 'bittersweet' moment

WWE Superstar Bayley recently mentioned how her WrestleMania 40 victory was a bittersweet moment for her.

At the premium live event, The Role Model faced her former stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title. During the bout, SKY initially had the upper hand, as she started strong, but by the end of the match, it was Bayley who managed to pick up the win with a Rose Plant.

While speaking in a backstage interview, The Role Model stated that although she is extremely grateful for her recent victory. However, she added that it came as a "bittersweet" moment for her, as she had to defeat her former friend to earn the title.

"It's really bittersweet, honestly. I've been struggling ... I am right now, but I'm grown, I ain't going to cry anymore, this isn't 'NXT' Bayley. Very much mixed emotions, very bittersweet. At the end of the match when the 1, 2, 3 happened, I kinda didn't ... it's weird, I didn't wanna leave her side. I'm like, 'Alright, when I roll away and the referee gives me the title, that's it, we're done.' The whole time I felt like this was all happening, the story was unfolding, and naive me felt like we were gonna make up and we never did and this [points at the title] solidifies it. She's never gonna forgive me after this; it's whatever." [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently sent out a message to Bayley

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently sent out a message to his friend Bayley following her victory at WrestleMania 40.

Following The Role Model's victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Archer of Infamy took to social media to send out a heartwarming message as he congratulated the former. He also mentioned how he had always believed in her.

"I love you! You've always believed in me and just the same I have for you. Congratulations and kudos to having one of the best matches I have ever seen! You deserve everything. ❤️ 🙏"

Damian Priest also won the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the two superstars.

