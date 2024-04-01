WWE Superstar Bayley sends out an interesting reaction to fan video of herself getting betrayed by Damage CTRL

WWE Superstar Bayley has recently reacted to a fan's video of her getting betrayed by Damage CTRL.

The Role Model is credited for the formation of the heel stable, Damage CTRL. While she started the faction with just two other members, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, they eventually recruited two Japanese wrestlers, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Shortly afterwards, the members of the villainous stable betrayed The Role Model, thus kicking her out of the faction.

A fan recently took to social media to compile the story of the stable, as he made a video clip out of it, which showcased the group's journey, up to the point The Role Model was abandoned by her stablemates.

Reacting to the same, the former Damage CTRL leader responded with the following.

"Haha damn this is mean dawg."

Check out The Role Model's tweet below:

Cameron recently predicted Bayley's run following WrestleMania XL

Former WWE Superstar Cameron recently predicted The Role Model's run following WrestleMania XL.

While speaking in an interview with Ring the Belle, Cameron stated that she would like to see The Role Model defeat IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to win the WWE Women's Championship.

She further asserted that she wants this to happen, as it's been a long time since The Role Model has had any title of her own.

"I'm gonna say Bayley too just for the simple fact I think there is, like, I feel like there's time for another Bayley ride. Like, it's been a minute where we've seen her, like, you know, hold a title and just, and do something too like just separately," she said. [17:10 - 17:24]

It would be exciting to see if The Role Model will be able to earn a title for herself at the Show of Shows or not.