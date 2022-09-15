PHOTO: RAW Superstar Bayley spotted with injured former WWE Champion

RAW Superstar Bayley was recently spotted with former WWE Champion and her good friend Big E, among others.

It's no secret that despite her villainous on-screen character, Bayley is one of the most beloved performers behind-the-scenes. It's rather hard to find a single person with anything negative to say about the DAMAGE CTRL leader.

In a recent picture she shared on Twitter, the Role Model was seen with injured former WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston, and former WWE star Tyler Breeze. All four performers looked ecstatic to be in each other's company.

Fans have been waiting to see Big E return to WWE since his career-threatening neck injury back in March put him out of action indefinitely. The fan-favorite star regularly shares updates on his health on social media platforms.

Though there's no clarity on when he will return, fans are optimistic about seeing Big E make a triumphant comeback, just like Edge and Bryan Danielson did.

As for Tyler Breeze, he has been away from wrestling since his WWE release in 2021, while Kofi Kingston is still an active member of the SmackDown roster.

Bayley is eyeing the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Ever since her return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, The Role Model has set her sights on Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

At the recently-concluded Clash at the Castle, Bayley even got a pinfall victory over Belair in a six-woman tag team match which further solidified her claim over the gold.

Though the match between them isn't official yet, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before it's confirmed for an upcoming show, possibly Extreme Rules 2022.

The two had some good bouts during their rivalry in 2021, which has led to fans expecting nothing less than a 'match of the year' contender from them this time.

