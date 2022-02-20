WWE Superstar Becky Lynch makes a bold prediction for 'biggest match' at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently defended her RAW Women's Championship against Hall of Famer Lita at Elimination Chamber.

Big Time Becks faced her teenage idol in a well-balanced title match on the recently concluded premium live event. The show also crowned the next Championship contender for Becky Lynch's title. Bianca Belair defeated five other RAW Superstars in an entertaining Elimination Chamber match to get her title shot at WrestleMania.

During her post-match interview, Becky Lynch acknowledged Belair's efforts to get back into the Championship picture. She believes that her title defense against the EST of WWE at WrestleMania would account for the "Biggest Match Possible". They are the only two superstars in the women's division to have won in the main event of the "Show of Shows." However, Lynch feels that she might break another record while facing the top babyface from RAW this time.

"I know she is determined; I know she is scratching and clawing to get back into that title picture. And now we have the biggest match possible. We have the only two women to have ever won the main event of WrestleMania going head-to-head at WrestleMania in the main event. And I already beat her in 26 seconds; maybe at WrestleMania, I will beat my own record," said Becky Lynch.

You can watch the full interview below:

Bianca Belair prepared for her big opportunity at WWE WrestleMania 38

Last year, Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble to get her title shot at WrestleMania 38. She dethroned SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks to kickstart her epic title reign on the main roster. Belair's championship run came to an end after a humiliating 26-second defeat against Becky Lynch at Summer Slam 2021.

This year, Belair won the Elimination Chamber match and is determined to seek revenge against Big Time Becks at the Grandest Stage of Them All. She hopes to deliver yet another solid performance at WrestleMania and regain the title.

The two WWE Superstars share a brutal history between them. It will be interesting to see how the title feud between Belair and Lynch is booked on "Road to WrestleMania.'

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Pratik Singh