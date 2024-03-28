WWE Superstar Becky Lynch provides an update on her inaugural book tour

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch took to her social media handle to share an update on the tour for her newly launched book.

Lynch recently launched her book called "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl," which was released on March 26. The book talks about her transformation from a young girl in Ireland to a world renowned wrestler. She also mentioned that the book includes her journey as a mother as well. The Man shared, through social media, that she would tour bookstores in cities like New York, Boston, and Philadelphia, for promotional events and to meet fans.

The Man recently took to her Instagram account to update fans regarding her ongoing book tour. She shared how incredible it has been so far and also expressed her delight at meeting the fans.

Becky Lynch wrote:

"Kicked off the Becky Book tour yesterday and it’s already been an incredible time. I’m so glad that I’ve met so many of you already and I’m looking forward to meeting a lot more of you during this book tour!"

Check out Becky Lynch's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch makes a critical remark on Ronda Rousey's incapacity to wrestle

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch gave her honest opinion in an interview about Ronda Rousey and the way she was handled in the company.

The Man asserted in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that the company did not utilize The Baddest Women on the Planet effectively. Lynch highlighted Rousey's transition from UFC to the Stamford-based company in 2017 and noted that she did not receive the same level of fan appreciation in her second run.

She detailed:

“She was coming off a different industry. She was a star and she should have been handled differently in terms of — I think she had such a great first outing that everybody thought, ‘Oh, she can wrestle.’ I mean this with respect, but she couldn’t wrestle... Everybody treated Ronda like she already knew it because when she first came in, she was good in that first bout... And then it was, ‘OK, she can do this, off to the races,’ and that was mishandling her because she was a star in her own right and she’d done so much for MMA," said Lynch.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for The Man going forward.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Are you planning to read Becky Lynch's book? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion