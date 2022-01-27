WWE Superstar Becky Lynch reveals her favorite Royal Rumble moment

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch shared her favorite Royal Rumble moment in a recent interview.

Big Time Becks spoke in detail about one of the company's "Big Four" premium live events of the year. She recalled her younger days and shared how she would stay up to watch the show at night. Lynch also stated that the element of surprise often associated with the show is one of the several things she loved.

WWE UK sent us a transcript from a recent interview in which Becky Lynch revealed that her favorite moment was winning the highly competitive contest in 2019. She was quoted as saying the following:

"That's a good question, but I don't think there's one that I could pinpoint to. Royal Rumble was always the pay-per-view that I would stay up to watch, mostly because it was free on Irish television. Obviously, because of the time difference, it would start at 1:00 am, and I'd be up to 4:00 am in the morning watching it. I just loved it. I loved the surprise element. That's the best thing about the Rumble. It's the surprises. You don't know who's going to come out. You don't know when they're going to come out. It's awesome. Obviously, for myself, my favorite Royal Rumble moment would be when I won the Royal Rumble."

Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Doudrop at Saturday's event. Since her return, she has enjoyed a dominant title reign and will look to defend her gold at the show.

Who will be at WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

WWE @WWE Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? https://t.co/1O6nbzU00x

As mentioned before, the highly-anticipated Rumble often includes several surprise entrants. However, this year WWE has already revealed several names competing in the star-studded match.

That said, this year's 30-woman bout will be historic in its own right as the promotion has already confirmed the breach of the forbidden door.

As per the official announcement, reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion and WWE legend Mickie James will return to compete in the match. Apart from her, several returning names, including Michelle McCool, Lita, Summer Rae, and The Bella Twins, have been confirmed as participants.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed the top superstars who are currently active on the roster for the encounter. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will also be competing in the high-stakes match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can tune in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday at 1 am (streamed live from the US on Saturday 29th January at 8 pm ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das