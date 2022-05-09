WWE Superstar Becky Lynch takes a shot at top champion after WrestleMania Backlash

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair didn't defend her title at the recently concluded WrestleMania Backlash. Becky Lynch took this opportunity to take a dig at the reigning champion.

This year, the aforementioned title has been defended at each premium live event, except WrestleMania Backlash 2022. The EST of WWE recently put her title on the line against Sonya Deville on RAW and successfully retained her gold against the corrupt official.

However, her absence at WrestleMania Backlash allowed Big Time Becks to send an interesting reminder after the show. Lynch tweeted that she defended the RAW Women's Championship at every premium live event during her reign.

"When I was champ, my title was defended on every ppv," said Becky Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE When I was champ, my title was defended on every ppv. #WWEBacklash When I was champ, my title was defended on every ppv. #WWEBacklash

Despite her not-so-subtle dig, the former champion will have to wait at the back of the line before getting another shot at the championship. Belair, meanwhile, is yet to meet her next legitimate contender on RAW and is likely to continue her feud with Sonya Deville.

Becky Lynch's current feud with Asuka on WWE RAW

Last month, Asuka made a surprise return on WWE RAW and went straight after Big Time Becks. The latter is determined to find her worth without a championship on her shoulders, and her first challenger is The Empress.

Becky Lynch noted how she gave her title to Asuka before her maternity leave. However, Asuka has no intention of relieving past favors and wants to reestablish herself in the title picture by taking on the top heel.

The two are expected to engage in an extended rivalry, allowing Belair to pursue other options in the RAW women's division. After a long time, RAW has multiple feuds involving female stars running simultaneously. It'll be exciting to see what the future holds for the current champion.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh