WWE Superstar Zelina Vega attacked in her house (VIDEO)

The budding rivalry between Superstar Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega on WWE RAW is no secret. Now, things seem to have taken a more brutal turn as Belair decided to crash Vega's Twitch stream and attack her in her house.

In the video, Zeina Vega was seen talking to Braton when Bianca Belair cameo out of nowhere and started assaulting Vega. The latter seemed confused about how the former NXT Superstar found her way into Vega's house. Nevertheless, she had little time to understand what's going on before Belair started brutalising her. Kayla Braxton looked in shock along with several fans who were watching live during the stream.

You can watch the full video below:

YOOOO BIANCA BELAIR ATTACKED ZELINA VEGA WHILE SHE WAS STREAMING YESSSSS pic.twitter.com/qg1qEuFxsj — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 8, 2020

The feud between Zelina Vega and Bianca Belair in WWE

After making her main roster debut, Bianca Belair did not make an appearance on WWE TV for a long time. She returned as a surprising ally for Ruby Riott during the latter's altercations with The IIconics. While this was a one-off encounter, Belair soon found herself back by the side of The Street Profits.

On the last episode of RAW, we saw Zelina Vega's clients Andrade and Angel Garza locking horns with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins respectively. While Garza and Dawkins were competing inside the ring, Ford collapsed right in front of the announce desk.

This happened shortly after he took a sip from his drink. Although Ford went on to compete in a match against Andrade later, he once again collapsed inside the ring and was immediately attended by the medical team. Following that, it was revealed that Ford had been poisoned and his wife, Bianca Belair, believes that Zelina Vega did it.

The fact that I woke up to this tweet after being up all night taking care of my Husband....



This girl really thinks this is a joke...



Say I won’t pull up!#ZelinaNotInnocent https://t.co/X645y1OF0X — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 6, 2020

The backstage segment on WWE RAW saw both of them being involved in a brief altercation before they were pulled apart. But it appears that Belair was still not done. She then showed up to Vega's house and decided to attack her during the latter's live Twitch stream.

It will be interesting to see what WWE is planning between both these incredibly talented female Superstars. For now, Andrade and Angel Garza are set to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at the upcoming WWE PPV, SummerSlam.