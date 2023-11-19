WWE Superstar Bianca Belair fires shots at Damage CTRL, following their brutal brawl on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair sent out a message following a brutal brawl in a recent episode of SmackDown.

Recently, Belair expressed her opinion regarding the possible title match between her and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40. Bianca opened up on how this is the talk of the moment and can turn out to be the biggest match in the Stamford-based promotion. On the contrary, the WWE Universe seemed displeased over the possible duo's bout. Fans also proposed how other combinations, such as Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch or Becky vs. Jade Cargill, would be a better deserving duo.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Kairi Sane became the new member of Damage CTRL. Damage CTRL then posed a challenge to Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi for a Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023. In the end, both parties clashed, and Bayley, along with her team members, held the ring. Following the brutal brawl, The EST fired shots at the heel stable as she took to Instagram to comment on the same.

"Had to get my lick back on @wwe asuka Now all of Damage Control can cattch these hands," Belair shared.

Check out a screengrab of Bianca Belair's Instagram story below:

Bianca Belair's husband, Montez Ford, expressed about the struggles in his personal life

Bianca Belair's husband, Montez Ford, recently opened up about the struggles of his personal life.

Taking to Instagram, Ford spoke about his tough times due to body dysmorphia and what internal toll he had to take for the same. He also asserted that there were times when he blamed his body for his unsuccessful career, and the online hate speech made it worse.

Ford detailed:

"For the last few years I’ve been battling with body dysmorphia, very badly. I’ve been dealing with it internally. There was a long period of time, when I looked in the mirror & I wasn’t pleased with what I saw, & everything I tried to do seemed to not make me happier. I even blamed my position, successes, & shortcomings in life because of my body, & also that I wasn’t where I wanted to be in life because of my body. And of course, being in this industry, seeing comments online from people only made it worse," Montez Ford said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bianca Belair.

