WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has a warm message for her well-wishers on her birthday

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up on social media about her 35th birthday celebration with her friends and family.

Belair is one of the industry's top superstars and has won several championships. She and her teammates Jade Cargill and Naomi recently defeated Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania XL.

Taking to social media, The EST of WWE recently sent out a heartwarming message. She revealed how her husband, Montez Ford, had planned everything for her big day and thanked her fans and well-wishers.

"To 35! To getting to do all of the things I love and enjoy including eating cake in the bed 😬😂🤦🏽‍♀️ @montezfordwwe hates it but hey it was my day 😂🤷🏽‍♀️ I had the most amazing day that my Husband put together, my friends and family sent me gifts & messages, and you guys showed me so much love! I love the community we have formed on here and I am so grateful for the love and support you bring my way! 🥰I can’t believe I am 35 but here is to 35 years! 4-9-89," wrote Belair.

Check out Bianca Belair's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Montez Ford penned down a heartfelt note for Bianca Belair

On her birthday, Street Profits member Montez Ford also penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Bianca Belair.

Taking to social media, Ford uploaded a throwback picture with The EST during their initial days together. He thanked The Almighty for Belair's existence and mentioned that the latter has always made their family proud.

"I was busy yesterday with your stuff, but to my life partner, lover and truly best friend…HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART! This is one of our very first photos together, and I posted it because after 8 years together, you look YOUNGER NOW. lol GOD bless you & we thank GOD for you. I Hope you enjoy this year, like the others, and continue making our family proud! From the kids, the family, & I, We love you dearly our Queen. -Your King."

It would be exciting to see if WWE pairs the couple up on TV going forward.

