Big E provides WWE Universe with a huge update regarding his neck injury 

Top WWE star Big E recently provided an update as he continues to rehabilitate his unfortunate neck injury.

On March 11th, 2022, the former WWE Champion was accidentally dropped on his head during a match on SmackDown against Ridge Holland. Leading him to suffer two broken vertebrae in his neck.

Despite the severity of the ailment, the 36-year-old star was able to provide some positive news about his injury during a recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast.

"For right now, I’m cleared to live a normal life and I do live a normal life. But, I’m not cleared to be taking off and hitting suicide spears and be to be taking back bumps. The nature of what we do is very physical, it involves your neck and your spine, and I’d like to keep that as in tact as possible. So we’re talking about March 2023 to see whats doing. We might also along the way, at the 6 and 9 month mark, look it again. But, the upside is that right now, I have no nerve issues, there’s no tingling, no weakness" H/T SEScoops

From the world title wins to standout singles match performances, the past few years have seen Big E become the major star that he and many fans always knew he could be.

Big E on how WWE has helped him during his injury

Since picking up the major neck injury in March, the 8 time WWE Tag Team Champion has had to stay home and recover.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Big E stated that WWE has gone above and beyond to make his time on the shelf as easy as possible for him.

"My money hasn't gone down at all. They've also helped me they sent me like a bone stimulator as well to help accelerate the growth of the bone. Medical has been there, they've done a great job. There's been no expense either with my medical stuff. So yes, I've been taken care of." H/T Fightful

Whilst there is still no concrete timeframe on when the popular WWE star will return, he will no doubt be treated with an overwhelming amount of support from the wrestling fanbase when he does.

Who would you like to see Big E face when he returns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe