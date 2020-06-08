WWE Superstar Big E shares heartbreaking message discussing the Black Lives Matter movement

WWE Superstar Big E went straight to the heart of the matter discussing the Black Lives Matter movement and completely broke down.

The emotion could be felt in Big E's voice when he described his points.

The United States of America is currently in turmoil, as protests have broken out not only all over the nation but across the world in protest of the manner in which George Floyd was killed by a policeman who was arresting him, by putting his knee on his neck, until Floyd suffocated. WWE faction New Day and Big E, on their podcast The New Day: Feel The Power, discussed the condition of the country at the moment and the Black Lives Matter movement.

WWE's Big E breaks down discussing the Black Lives Matter movement

The New Day had their friend and journalist Andreas Hale on their podcast. During the podcast, while discussing the manner in which George Floyd was killed, Big E broke down completely, unable to fathom how people could not have empathy for a man whose only possible crime had been passing off a counterfeit $20 bill.

I love pro wrestling. I love black people. I don’t love having to have these conversations about why #BlackLivesMatter but honored that @WWEBigE @TrueKofi and @XavierWoodsPhD had me on their podcast for this very emotional and therapeutic conversation. https://t.co/iueds1STLi pic.twitter.com/sk8eQKmZp0 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 8, 2020

He went on to say that Floyd did not deserve to die in the manner that he did and that it was not okay for such murders to take place. Big E said that he had heard such stories from his parents, grandparents, and even their parents, but this was no longer acceptable in a country like the USA. Big E also mentioned how it was unbelievable that it took two days to arrest the policeman who had been the person to kill George Floyd.

"I just keep thinking, and I put myself in George Floyd's position. When I saw him be murdered like that and to have a man put his knee on his neck like that. I don't know how you don't feel empathy for a man who was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, man. He didn't deserve to die like that. We cannot be okay with murdering us. We just can't be okay. It's not the first time and it's not the second time. We've seen it. I've seen and heard these stories from my parents and their parents, and their parents before them. I cannot accept living in a country where this is acceptable. Where it takes two days to get an arrest for this man!"

While Big E was talking, he was breaking down and the emotion in his voice was apparent, and it could be seen that Xavier Woods was silently shedding tears as well. This is a very sensitive and trying time for the USA and the world at large with matters yet to be resolved and the protests still ongoing.

WWE has also issued a statement regarding the movement.

