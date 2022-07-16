"Where’s my cake" - WWE Superstar blasts Rey Mysterio before his big celebration

WWE Superstar Finn Balor took to Twitter to send a message regarding Rey Mysterio's upcoming 20-year anniversary with WWE.

The Master of 619 has been seen as one of the best high flyers of our generation. Mysterio has held championships in almost every company he has ever been a part of in the past two decades. He is also known as the ultimate underdog and has defied the odds on various occasions.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are currently feuding with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest on WWE RAW. The duo have been going back and forth with the stable for weeks. Earlier today, Balor called out Mysterio for promoting his anniversary show at Madison Square Garden:

"Forget Rey’s anniversary … it will be MY BIRTHDAY!!!!! Where’s my CAKE??"

It will be interesting to see if Rey and Dominik Mysterio can prevail as a team and defeat the members of The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

The father-son duo remain one of the top attractions on Monday Nights. After losing to Veer Mahaan, Dominik and Rey Mysterio found themselves engulfed in a feud with The Judgment Day.

The stable has been trying to recruit Dominik for the past few weeks but have failed to do so. The two teams were in a tag team match but lost due to Rey Mysterio using a move out of Eddie Guerrero's playbook which gave The Mysterios a win via disqualification.

This week on WWE RAW, Finn Balor went head-to-head with The Master of 619 to settle the score. After going back-and-forth with the former champion, Balor hit Mysterio with a Coup de Grâce to secure the win.

After Balor's victory, he and Priest offered Dominik the chance to join their stable. It will be interesting to see if Dominik betrays his father and follows the path of darkness along with The Judgment Day.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will be a good fit for The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comment section below!

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying the feud between the Mysterios and Judgement Day? Yes No 4 votes so far