WWE Superstar breaks character to send heartfelt message to Mick Foley

Veer Mahaan recently sent a heartfelt message to WWE Legend Mick Foley in celebration of his 57th birthday.

The Lion has become a human bulldozer since his return to WWE programming earlier this year, and has been absolutely dominant in the majority of his matches. Despite being seen as one of the company's biggest heels, Mahaan broke character to send over a tweet.

In response to WWE's tweet celebrating the legend's birthday, the star wrote:

"Happy Birthday Legend!!"

Veer and Mick Foley have never shared the same ring, but it's clear that there is a lot of respect between the two men.

Veer Mahaan is currently feuding with The Mysterios on WWE TV

Veer made his return to programming following WrestleMania and has since been engaged in a feud with The Mysterios. Despite defeating Rey and Dominik on numerous occasions, the storyline between the two parties is still ongoing.

This week on RAW, Veer took on Dominik. He was once again about to pick up the win over the youngster before his father stepped in and forced the disqualification. The young star was able to escape, but it's clear that the issues between the three men are far from over.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were reportedly set to go up against each other at one point, but the company decided to delay their split. This means that Dominik could potentially take his father on in a deeply personal storyline in the future, but right now it appears that the two men have their hands full with Veer.

Since his return to the company, The Lion has been pushed as the next big heel. He has a tremendous amount of potential and could reach incredible heights if his storyline is handled correctly by the creative team.

