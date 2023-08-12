WWE Superstar breaks silence after first appearance on SmackDown in 3 months

WWE superstar Dakota Kai has opened up about her first SmackDown appearance in three months.

Three months ago, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai and Bayley faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag-team championship match on SmackDown. During the match, Kai tore her ACL and has since been out of action.

Dakota Kai made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam when she came out to celebrate IYO SKY's monumental win with the rest of the Damage CTRL. The trio were able to celebrate together in a wholesome moment. However, this wasn't the one-time appearance everyone expected to be.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Kai made her SmackDown return three months after she suffered the injury earlier this year. Damage CTRL sent an emphatic message to the women's division as they took out Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

After the attack, Kai played the hype woman for IYO SKY when she announced her as the WWE Women's champion. However, she had a voice break which the fans were quick to notice. She later acknowledged this when she made a sarcastic comment regarding the incident.

Check the tweet below:

"Love losing my voice, right when I needed it lmao." [Dakota Kai]

Dakota Kai is still months away from being cleared for in-ring action. It will be interesting to see if she continues to appear with Damage CTRL in the near future.

What did you make of Dakota Kai's surprise WWE return? Let us know in the comment section below.

