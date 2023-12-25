WWE Superstar breaks silence with a five-word message after joining a new faction

A WWE star recently took to social media to break his silence after joining a brand new faction. The superstar in question is Humberto Carrillo, who has allied with Santos Escobar.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Carrillo and Angel Garza helped Escobar beat Bobby Lashley. The win also meant that The Emperor of Lucha Libre progressed to the finals of the United States Championship Tournament.

On Instagram, the 28-year-old superstar sent a five-word message after combining forces with Escobar and Garza.

"You wanted.. you got it," wrote Carrillo.

Santos Escobar warned WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Several weeks ago, Santos Escobar finally turned heel and betrayed Rey Mysterio and Latino World Order. He brutally assaulted both Mysterio and LWO member Carlito, who quite recently made his return to WWE.

The now-former LWO member was originally set to face Carlito at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. However, an injury forced the veteran superstar out of action, and Dragon Lee replaced him. Escobar went on to beat Lee.

On an episode of The Bump, Escobar took shots at Mysterio, calling him a "hypocrite" for picking Lee over him and calling him the future of lucha libre. Escobar said:

"What a hypocrite. What a hypocrite. Where are we living, may I ask? Are we living in the past? Are we living in the future? No, we are living in the present. And let me just remind you that only a couple of months ago, I was the future of lucha libre. But now it is Dragon Lee?"

At Crown Jewel 2023, a mistake by Escobar led to Mysterio losing the United States Championship to Logan Paul. This eventually led to the 39-year-old betraying LWO.

