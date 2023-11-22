WWE Superstar breaks silence after official announcement of first match in 721 days

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Johnny Gargano will make his return to the show next week for the first time in over two years. The RAW Superstar has recently reacted to the announcement on social media.

Gargano is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of the developmental brand. During the black and gold era of NXT, he was one of the top stars on the show. He became a Triple Crown Champion and was involved in a memorable feud with Tommaso Ciampa, his current tag team partner. On NXT, WWE revealed that Wes Lee will face Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Gargano in a Fatal 4-Way Match next week. If Lee wins the bout, he will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship at Deadline.

This will be Johnny Wrestling's first match on NXT TV since November 30, 2021, when he faced Bron Breakker for the WarGames advantage. He has had two NXT Premium Live Event matches since WarGames 2021 and Stand & Deliver 2023. However, this will be his first time competing on the Tuesday night show in over seven hundred days.

Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to comment on the announcement by stating that he has had a history with both Grimes and Reed and that he is a fan of Wes Lee's work. He included a GIF of Rafiki from The Lion King movie saying, "The King has returned," referring to himself. Gargano added that the fans are going to want to see the match.

You can check out Johnny Gargano's tweet below:

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa could compete in the Tag Team Turmoil Match on WWE RAW this week

This week on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce announced in a backstage segment that a Tag Team Turmoil Match will be held to determine which team will face Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The match was confirmed for next week's episode of RAW, and although the participants were not announced, it will most likely involve The New Day, the Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, DIY, Imperium, and Indus Sher, as they all surrounded Pearce when he made the announcement. If Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa win the match, they could go on to become the next tag team champions.

