WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar reveals real-life reaction to working without Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE as a top babyface last year and has been involved in a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

However, one of the biggest differences in this storyline is Paul Heyman's association with Roman Reigns and not the Beast Incarnate. The duo have worked together for decades, and it was surprising to see Lesnar carry the segments on his own.

That said, it has given the fans Brock Lesnar on the microphone, and he has been nothing short of brilliant.

During his recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Lesnar was asked if he was hurt to see Paul Heyman against him in a storyline. The WWE Champion admitted that it does hurt, and it was weird not to work with Heyman. But he also said that he was confident about working alone and just being himself on the screen.

He was quoted as saying:

"Yeah, it does, it does [hurt to work against Paul Hyeman]. Like when we first started talking about this [his feud with Roman] and how I was going to come back to the company... It was just kind of weird not having Paul. And I was wondering, 'I can do this.' I got enough confidence now, and let me be who I want to be, my character is just me." [2:59-3:05]

Brock Lesnar also revealed that he only takes bullet points backstage before his promo segments. He admitted that people could make mistakes, and at this point in his career, he doesn't concern himself too much about what could go wrong. Instead, he tries his best to stay true to his real-life persona and be as entertaining as possible.

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship before WrestleMania 38 at MSG

As confirmed earlier, Brock Lesnar put his WWE Championship on the line at the mega event planned to take place at Madison Square Garden.

Lesnar faced Austin Theory in the WWE title match. The latter couldn't dethrone the Beast Incarnate as the champion, but he certainly managed to impress the fans who attended the event.

Following the match, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman made an appearance and attacked Brock Lesnar. The two superstars have been working towards their Winner Take All match for WrestleMania 38.

Does if feel out of place to not see Paul Heyman alongside the Beast Incarnate or are you enjoying Lesnar's solo run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha