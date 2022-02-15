"Go sc**w yourself, Vince" - Brock Lesnar reveals Vince McMahon's reaction after he quit WWE

Brock Lesnar opened up on his exit from WWE in 2004 and how Vince McMahon was not pleased to see him leave just months after he signed a bumper deal.

Lesnar came through the OVW developmental territory and debuted on the WWE main roster in 2002. He quickly rose to the top of the card and won the world title at the age of 25. But just two years after his main roster debut, Lesnar quit the company in 2004 and joined the Minnesota Vikings NFL team.

In his recent interview with commentator Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar revealed that Vince McMahon was "chapped" at him for quitting the company. He understands that McMahon's reaction was warranted as the company had invested in him.

"I was almost bankrupt in my first run. I just signed a big deal with Vince (McMahon) - a big deal, back then 20 years ago - lot of guaranteed money. And six months later I'm like, 'Go sc**w yourself, Vince'. He was a little chapped. I get it now. [He] Made an investment here," said the ex-Universal Champion. [31:15 to 31:41]

Lesnar's final match came against Goldberg at WrestleMania XX, where both superstars were booed by the fans, who knew they were both leaving the company.

Brock Lesnar on why he had to leave WWE in 2004

The Beast Incarnate stated that he had to leave WWE to carve his own path and join promotions like the UFC.

"But I had to do that, I had to leave. He understood that. I had to leave, I had to go out and I wasn't done yet. If I hadn't left, I wouldn't have been in the UFC and all that stuff; where I made my name, I paved my own road. Came back [to WWE] and established, 'This is what I want, this is how I'm going to do it,' and I'm very fortunate," said Lesnar. (From 31:45 to 32:07)

He returned in 2012 and had an eight-year run with the company before stepping away in 2020. His recent run began last year when he returned to face-off against Roman Reigns.

