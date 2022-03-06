WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar shares interesting plans after latest title defense

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed his plans after the mega event at Madison Square Garden.

During his latest appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Lesnar was asked how he usually spends his Saturdays. The Beast Incarnate admitted that his kids don't watch him, and he is not a big fan of bringing his work back home.

Instead, they work together on a farm where he gets his kids to help him with the butchering.

"I am just dad [at home]. I am just farmer Brock and butcher Brock," said Lesnar. "On a Saturday, when I get home from MSG, we are going to butcher a cow. And my kids, they are my deboning machines. They are my little workers, I give them sharp knives and they know what to do. I'll do some snow mobiling, some ice fishing." [20:55-21:50]

Brock Lesnar also said that he doesn't like watching a lot of TV but admitted to liking hit shows like Seinfield and F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He also revealed that Courtney Cox's Monica is his favorite from the show.

"I am not a huge TV guy. I never have been, but honestly I haven't. I tuned into the Superbowl but didn't catch the halftime show. But I did go back and watched it on YouTube. I don't watch the UFC. Even when I was competing, I'd go back and watch some of my matches and I can honestly say that maybe I've only rented half a dozen PPVs. Seinfeld, or catch a little bit of F.R.I.E.N.D.S once in a while. Favorite is Monica," said Lesnar. [19:07-20:07]

Speaking about his taste in music, the WWE Champion admitted to not having a favorite genre. Instead, he prefers to listen to anything that can get his feet tapping.

Brock Lesnar is gearing up for the 'Biggest WrestleMania Match' in WWE history

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against Austin Theory at MSG this weekend. This was his final stop before WrestleMania 38, where he is set to lock horns with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Take All match.

WWE is billing this title vs. title bout as the 'Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time. Lesnar refused to hint at his future plans and said that he is entirely focused on his ongoing feud with Roman Reigns for the time being.

Who do you think will walk about of WrestleMania as the winner? Let us know in the comments section below.

