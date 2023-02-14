WWE Superstar Bronson Reed beats former United States Champion in his third match on RAW

Newly returned Bronson Reed defeated former United States Champion Mustafa Ali in a singles match on WWE RAW.

Last week on the red brand, former world champion Dolph Ziggler failed to punch his ticket to the Elimination Chamber. Reed slammed The Show Off with the Tsunami finishing move from the top rope to emerge victorious.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Reed and Ali faced each other. The former United States Champion had the upper hand in the early stages of the match.

Ali used his speed and agility, but the 34-year-old star outclassed his challenger in size and strength. Reed dumped him over the top rope and showed off his agility by diving over the top rope and taking Ali out.

Later, Mustafa Ali plunged off the apron, but Bronson Reed caught him and tossed him into a row of chairs.

The newly returned RAW Superstar took Ali down in the middle of the ring and headed to the top rope. The 330-pound WWE star hit a Tsunami on Ali, and he could not kick out of that.

