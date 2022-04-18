WWE Superstar Butch appears to be missing again; Ridge Holland comments

Ridge Holland recently reacted to a tweet from WWE asking about the whereabouts of Butch. It seems as though the former NXT star has disappeared once again.

Pete Dunne recently made his debut on the main roster as Butch. He has teamed up with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as part of the stable Fight Night. The former NXT UK Champion has undergone a character change from his days in NXT and now plays the role of a man who is unhinged and loves to fight.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former Pete Dunne was found missing during a backstage interview segment and was later found attacking Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

According to WWE's social media account, it appears that the SmackDown Superstar is once again missing after WWE posted on Twitter asking about the whereabouts of the former NXT Superstar.

"Has anyone seen Butch?!" wrote WWE.

Ridge Holland, who is supposed to look after his stablemate, responded to the WWE social media post with the dreaded eyeball emoji, which seemingly meant that he was unaware that the Fight Night stable member had once again disappeared.

As of this writing, WWE's Twitter account is yet to confirm that Sheamus and Holland have located the former NXT UK Champion. Until he is found, it appears that no one on the SmackDown roster is safe.

Sheamus previously found Butch on SmackDown

After Butch went missing on the latest episode of SmackDown, Sheamus and Ridge Holland were able to track him down as he was found attacking Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage during the show.

Following the show, Sheamus took to social media to ease the worries of the WWE Universe by informing them that they did find Butch. The Celtic Warrior posted a picture of him and Holland standing with their stablemate, who is shown tied up with some ripcord to keep him contained.

This unhinged behavior is a far cry from the Pete Dunne character the rest of the WWE Universe is familiar with from both NXT UK and WWE NXT. It remains to be seen what is in store for the British superstar and how his friends manage to contain him from disappearing in the near future.

Do you think Sheamus and Ridge Holland will be able to keep tabs on their friend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

