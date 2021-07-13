WWE Superstar calls Alexa Bliss "up-and-coming talent"

Eva Marie took a major shot at Alexa Bliss after appearing on Alexa's Playground on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Eva Marie has been on fire on Twitter ever since she made her return to WWE in June. Marie's return wasn't well-received by many among the WWE Universe. She is seemingly aware of the same and has been constantly praising herself via her tweets to rile fans up even more.

Marie took a major shot at Alexa Bliss in one of her latest tweets. She called Alexa Bliss an "up-and-coming talent" and said that it feels good to shine her star power on her by appearing on Alexa's Playground. Check out the tweet below:

"It feels good to shine my #StarPower on an up-and-coming talent by appearing on her show today. @alexabliss_wwe you have a bright future, keep putting in the work and one day you could be as big as me in the #WWEUniverse"

Eva Marie and Doudrop were guests on Alexa Bliss' show

Eva Marie and Duodrop were guests on Alexa's Playground during tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Things heated up pretty quickly as Bliss called Eva a "bonus guest" and the latter responded by calling Bliss' show a "dingy, dirty, grubby, little playground."

Alexa Bliss will be a participant in the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match on July 18, 2021. During Alexa's Playground, Bliss spoke about winning the briefcase and the kind of fun that she can have with it.

It seems highly likely that Eva Marie is going to play a role in the match and might interfere to make sure that Alexa Bliss doesn't win the coveted contract.

What are your thoughts on Eva Marie's demeanor on Twitter and her never-ending self-praising tweets? Do you like what's happening between Marie and Alexa Bliss on RAW? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Arjun