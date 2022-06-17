"The guy's a bit delusional" - WWE Superstar calls out former Intercontinental Champion for associating with Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Madcap Moss has called out Sami Zayn for trying to associate with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline faction.

Following his loss to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, Zayn felt that he needed to restore his credibility in the locker room. Hence, the former Intercontinental Champion started helping The Bloodline and became an "Honorary Uce" for the group.

Speaking on KFAN 100.3's Power Trip Morning Show After Party Podcast, Moss claimed that he would like to work alongside Zayn. He also labeled the former IC Champion 'delusional' for thinking he is a member of The Bloodline:

"One guy I'm looking at right now that I both can't stand and can't take my eyes off of, and I'm thoroughly entertained by is Sami Zayn. I think he's just one of the absolute, most entertaining, and just detestable people that I've ever met and I would love to fight him. I'd love to get in the ring with him. But I'd also love to mess with him a bit on the mic. I'd love to mess with him backstage. He thinks he's like this member of The Bloodline. I think the guy's a bit delusional. But that makes for a really fun time." (H/T: Fightful)

Paul Heyman praised WWE star Riddle ahead of his clash against Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. This will be The Tribal Chief's first title defense since winning the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Ahead of the big match on SmackDown, Reigns' manager Paul Heyman took to Instagram to praise the former RAW Tag Team Champion. He wrote:

"I want to give credit where credit is due. Riddle has a ton of momentum and the crowds ADORE him. But this Friday, Live on SmackDown, he will get smashed by Roman Reigns!"

Riddle and his long-term tag team partner recently dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a title unification bout following interference from Reigns.

The King of Bros will aim to get back at The Head of the Table this weekend.

