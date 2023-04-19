WWE Superstar calls Gigi Dolin a "disease", takes a brutal shot at her

WWE star Gigi Dolin was in action this week on NXT TV. She faced Cora Jade in singles competition but suffered a loss due to interference from Jacy Jayne. Ahead of the match, the latter took to social media to call her former stablemate a "disease."

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and were also a part of the Toxic Attraction faction, which was led by former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Following the departure of Rose, the stable imploded, with Jayne turning on Dolin.

Ahead of Dolin's match against Cora Jade on the latest episode of NXT, Jayne took to Twitter to ask the heel to remove her former tag team partner, who she termed a "disease," from NXT.

"Please remove this disease from our division once & for all," Jacy Jayne wrote prior to Jade vs. Dolin.

Considering that Jayne once again set her sights on Dolin, the two former Toxic Attraction stablemates could collide in another singles contest down the road.

Cora Jade also took a shot at Gigi Dolin on social media

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade took a shot at Gigi Dolin before their match. Taking to social media, Jade wrote that Dolin was another "trash ex tag team partner" that she would have to get rid of.

Jade previously betrayed Roxanne Perez, with whom she had won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Taking to Twitter, she commented on her match against Dolin.

"Oh look, another trash ex tag team partner I need to get rid of. Yawn."

This week's NXT programming saw Jade return to in-ring action on television for the first time since January's New Year's Evil. She was victorious upon her return, thanks to a distraction from Jacy Jayne, but will now have to shift her focus to a new challenge at next week's NXT Spring Breakin'.

Jade has been feuding with Lyra Valkyria since returning to TV. The latter laid out the challenge for a match between the two, which Jade accepted. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will aim for another dominant victory after putting away Gigi Dolin.

