WWE Superstar calls Jimmy Uso his "family" despite not being a part of the Bloodline

Jimmy Uso made a statement on this week's WWE SmackDown. He came to the aid of veteran superstar R-Truth, who considers "Big" Jim as his family.

This week on SmackDown, Truth was outnumbered by Solo Sikoa and J.C. Mateo before Jimmy made the save with a steel chair. Later in the same show, Jimmy attacked Mateo during Jacob Fatu's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

On Instagram, WWE shared a video of Jimmy and Truth calling each other "family" and assuring that they have each other's backs on the blue brand.

Check out the wholesome interaction between Truth and Jimmy:

Jimmy Uso failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after losing his Triple Threat Qualifying Match. The match included Rey Fenix and Solo Sikoa. Sikoa booked his spot in the match with a win.

Meanwhile, Truth was unsuccessful in defeating John Cena at the recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. He previously interfered during Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Randy Orton at Backlash, accidentally costing Orton the opportunity to win the title. Post-match at Backlash, Cena took Truth out with an Attitude Adjustment, putting him through a table in the process.

