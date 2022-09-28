WWE Superstar calls out Ricochet over high-flying offense

WWE Superstar and Maximum Male Models (MMM) member Mace recently called out Ricochet in the caption of a video he posted on Twitter of himself posing instead of doing a second-rope maneuver on a house show.

ma.çé (Mace) and mån.sôör (Mansoor) came together to form MMM under the leadership of Max Dupri (fka L.A. Knight). The comedy gimmick sees the two repackaged Superstars act in backstage segments that mock model photoshoots. The faction was later joined by Max's storyline sister Maxxine Dupri.

ma.çé and mån.sôör recently took on Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis in a tag match on a house show last weekend. Despite the suave duo losing the match, the former Retribution member shared a video of himself jumping off the second rope, only to land on his feet and pose. He retweeted the video and wrote that high-flying Superstar and former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet could never do such a move.

"rico ché could never," ma.çé tweeted.

Maximum Male Models manager/leader Max Dupri has been showing signs of reverting back to his old character recently. He teased his old gimmick of L.A. Knight in a promo two weeks ago on SmackDown.

Dupri was frustrated and even stranded his team ringside in anger on last week's episode of the Blue Brand.

Ricochet comments on the creative changes made by Triple H

The One and Only has been one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent years due to his breathtaking high-flying offense. He recently discussed creative changes made under WWE's new regime and the new Creative Head Triple H.

2022 has been a promising year for Ricochet. He won the Intercontinental Championship a month before WrestleMania 38. He would eventually lose the title to a recently-debuted Gunther in June.

The high flyer also challenged Carmello Hayes for the latter's NXT North American Championship on September 4 at Worlds Collde. Despite not winning the title, it was one of Rico's best matches in recent memory.

Speaking to Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, he discussed the renewed importance of midcard titles in WWE as United States Champion Bobby Lashley has defended his title regularly on RAW and The Ring General as the Intercontinenal Champion has been featured in absolute classics against the likes of Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura.

"I think the presentation of championships have always been important to me. [From 1992-1999], it was all about the championships, you know what I mean? I think there will probably be more light on those, which will help viewers watch it a little better and understand [better]. It’s gonna be a great product that’s gonna be put out there, I think," said Ricochet. [H/T Fightful]

Ricochet was last seen on the September 23 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Madcap Moss to take on Los Lotharios.

The two were even attacked by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa backstage on the show.

