WWE Superstar calls herself the "secret weapon" of a popular faction

A WWE Superstar recently called herself the secret weapon of a faction. The superstar in question is Mia Yim (aka Michin) of The OC.

Yim returned to WWE in November 2022 and attacked Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. She aligned herself with AJ Styles' faction and has been a vital member of the group ever since.

Taking to Instagram, Yim posted a photo with Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. She labeled herself as The OC's "secret weapon."

"The OCs secret weapon. #TheOc #Phenomenal #Smackdown @ajstylesp1 @machinegunka @the_biglg," wrote Yim.

Check out Yim's Instagram post:

Mia Yim recently confronted Bloodline member Jimmy Uso and slapped him on an episode of SmackDown. The 34-year-old wasn't pleased with Jimmy and Solo Sikoa, who took out AJ Styles and sent him out on a stretcher.

The Phenomenal One was originally set to team up with John Cena at the upcoming Fastlane premium live event. However, he was replaced by LA Knight, who came to the aid of Cena against The Bloodline.

WWE star AJ Styles claimed that 'Michin' Mia Yim was the missing piece of The OC

AJ Styles previously spoke about his OC stablemate, Mia Yim, and called her the "missing piece."

Speaking in an interview with Inside The Ropes, The Phenomenal One had high praise for Yim. He said:

"Listen, I don't know exactly how it came around and who made the idea of it, but I can tell you she is a great fit for us. Like, she is perfect, like, she was the missing piece you know? I love her, man. A sweetheart of a girl. Love having her on the team. She's a great asset to The O.C. I'm looking forward to doing more stuff with her as far as that group is concerned."

Styles' feud with The Bloodline seems far from over. Expect The Phenomenal One to take the fight to Roman Reigns and his family once he returns to WWE programming.

Are you a fan of Mia Yim? Sound off in the comments section.