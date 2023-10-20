WWE Superstar Carmella addresses negative comments that she has received upon impending motherhood

WWE Superstar Carmella recently opened up about the unsavory motherhood comments that she has been receiving lately.

After suffering an injury in a live event, Mella returned to the squared circle on January 30, 2023. The following week, the Princess of Staten Island defeated Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Piper Niven in a fatal- four-way match thus qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Carmella failed to win the title at the event as Asuka pinned her. Following this, the RAW Superstar took a hiatus from the company due to her real-life pregnancy.

Taking to social media, Mella recently mentioned how she has been receiving negative comments regarding her pregnancy. She added that people have been making traumatizing comments about the same, which has had a negative impact on her mind:

"I’m not going going to lie, lately I’ve been hearing so many negative comments about becoming a mom; not just on social media, but out and about in every day life. Whether it’s intentional or not, I feel like I’m being told how scary, hard and traumatizing my life will be as a mother. I’m fully aware that my life is going to change, but it seems like everyone around me is acting like it’s for the worse...." (Cont.)

Check out Carmella's Instagram post below:

Carmella opened up about her tattoos that she regrets making

WWE RAW Superstar Carmella recently opened up about her tattoos that she regrets making.

While speaking in an interview on Women's Health, Mella mentioned how she had made two tattoos during her teenage years to look cool but now regrets both. The tattoos were of a rose and a quote, which now makes no sense.

She also detailed how every other girl in her high school has one of those tattoos, and Mella also said that she would eventually get it lasered off her body at some point in the future:

"Oh my gosh, I have two tattoos that I regret. I had just turned 18, of course, I wanted to get a tattoo 'cause I wanted to be cool and a bad***. And, like, you know, I was older than all my friends. So I turned 18 first, so I thought that was really cool. Of course, a stupid rose, or not even a rose, I don't even know what it is on my foot. It's a flower, and now it just looks like a blob. And then, of course, I had to get one on the inside of my other foot. That is La Bella Vita, like, who does that? I think, like, every girl in high school had this tattoo, so I definitely got both of those and at some point, will get them lasered off my body," Carmella said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Mella following her pregnancy.

