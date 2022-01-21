WWE Superstar Carmella details her experience with Covid-19

WWE Superstar Carmella recently confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year.

The Women's Tag Team Champion was recently out of action for a few weeks. It was previously reported that she was working through injuries that stopped her from actively competing in matches on WWE RAW.

During her most recent appearance on the 'Bare With Us' podcast, Carmella confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid-19. The star went through her symptoms and experience with the virus while expressing that she has recovered.

"You guys, I got the 'vid. I did, (...) I got COVID,'' said Carmella. ''I got it about what? (...) two weeks ago now. I woke up (...) not feeling well, just really tired, (...) took some tests and I tested positive (...) it was like a cold. It was kind of like a little bit worse than a cold. (...) I'm feeling better now.''

The former SmackDown Women's Champion detailed that her husband Corey Graves also had to be tested.

''However, my lovely fiancé over here was just bragging and bragging and bragging about his immune system and how amazing he is and it's not gonna get him because it's true, he had to test because he was around me," continued Carmella. (H/T PostWrestling.com)

Carmella's current run on WWE RAW

In November, Carmella and Queen Zelina dethroned Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the Women's Tag Team Champions. The teams were involved in an extended feud on RAW until Nikki A.S.H. recently turned on Ripley.

Carmella and Queen Zelina bragged about their dominance and took credit for destroying the bond between the former tag team champions. The pair have no other title challengers on the main roster as of this writing.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are expected to be a part of the women's Royal Rumble and it will be exciting to see what's in store for the reigning champions moving forward.

Are you enjoying Carmella and Queen Zelina's run as champions? Sound off below!

