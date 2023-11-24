WWE Superstar Carmella pens down a heartwarming message on social media amid her absence

WWE Superstar Carmella recently shared a heartwarming note on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Dimitri Paul Polinsky. She took to social media to share how she's been feeling during her first few weeks as a mother. She also added that she had been taking care of her mental health and focusing on the little things that are of great happiness to her at this stage in her life.

Mella also reflected on the changes that have occurred in her personal life as compared to the last year. She added that she's beyond blessed to be in such a lovely phase of her life with her son nearby.

Mella wrote:

"Somebody pinch me... This time last year, I was not in a good place... Fast-forward to now, and I can't believe I'm drinking a mimosa, watching the parade with my perfect son nearby... I'm overwhelmed with gratitude this Thanksgiving and feeling so beyond blessed."

Check out a screengrab of Carmella's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Carmella previously shared her views on her son Dimitri taking up a career in wrestling

WWE Superstar Carmella had given her opinion on her newly born son, Dimitri, possibly going into the wrestling business in the future.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion asserted that her son might turn out to be a third-generation wrestler, but she would never impose this path on him. She also added that she would allow him to pursue whatever he wished.

Mella detailed:

"Maybe he'll be a third generation, which would be so cool, but I would never push anything on him, whatever it is that he wants to do. But if he's anything like what he's like right now in the womb, I mean, he's insane. He is a maniac. He does not stop moving. So, if that's any indication of how rambunctious he's going to be once he's Earthside, then we're in it, for sure," she said.

It will be exciting to see when Carmella decides to get back into in-ring competition.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.