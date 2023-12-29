WWE Superstar Carmella shares what her 'happiest' year looked like

WWE Superstar Carmella recently shared a heartfelt update on social media ahead of the New Year.

'Mella and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed their baby boy named Dimitri Paul Polinsky on November 8. The internet has been flooded with pictures of her alongside her son, and the fans are all in for it.

The WWE Superstar recently took to social media to share some highlights of 2023. Posting the reel on her official Instagram account, 'Mella mentioned:

"brb crying all day thinking about how blessed i am."

Check out Carmella's Instagram post below:

Carmella had previously shared a heartwarming update about her newborn

Taking to social media, Carmella mentioned how fast time flew by and that she couldn't believe that Dimitri was one month old already.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that although she used to make fun of the women who posted their children's updates on social media, she now understands the excitement of doing so:

"Baby boy, i can’t believe you’re already one month old. the best month of my life. being your mom is my favorite thing in the whole wide world. i can’t believe I get to wake up (albeit from a short slumber) every day and be dimitris mum. somebody pinch me. i also can’t believe I’m writing this caption as if he will read it… i used to make fun of women (internally) who did stuff like this, but now i totally get it," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see when The Princess of Staten Island will return to the squared circle. With the 2024 Roylal Rumble fast approaching, she can shock the fans by being a surprise entrant in the 30-women contest.

