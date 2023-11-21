WWE Superstar Carmella shares a heartfelt personal update amid her post partum

WWE Superstar Carmella recently gave a life update to her fans after giving birth to her son Dimitri.

Mella last appearances inside the squared circle came when she defeated Candice LeRae, Piper Niven, and Mia Yim in a Fatal-Four Way match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. At the show, Mella couldn't grab the title and was pinned by Asuka. Following that, she took hiatus from the company due to her real-life pregnancy.

A week or two ago, Mella and her husband, Corey Graves, gave birth to a baby boy and named him, 'Dimitri Paul Polinsky'. Mella recently took to social media to share a personal update which melted hearts all over the internet.

She wrote:

"I've been so good about resting since coming home from the hospital. my bed and my couch have permanent outlines of my body on them (as they should!) rest is so important post partum. but yesterday it was really nice to get ready and go out for a walk. i didn’t realize how much i needed that. i couldn’t go too far and needed the stroller for stability since my foot is still numb, but it was just enough to make me feel like a human again. another thing ive been doing for my mental health is just wearing cute pajamas/sets around the house to lounge in. i stocked up on them before dimitri got here and it’s a little treat for me when i put them on. sometimes the little things are the big things. 🥰🤍"

WWE Superstar Carmella opened up about returning to the ring

WWE Superstar Carmella recently opened up about potentially returning to the squared circle in the near future.

While speaking in an interview on Distractify, Mella mentioned that she is someone who is passionate about working and also wants to prove how being a mother doesn't have to hamper your work.

She continued by stating that although she is excited to get into the ring as soon as possible, she will take her time getting back into it. Mella added that she needs to be stronger mentally and physically to be able to make a comeback.

"I definitely want to go back. [...] I'm someone who likes to be, you know, be active and keep busy. So it's definitely hard, I think, to go from working so much all the time and being on the road all the time to the exact opposite. I definitely want to go back; I think it's important to show that you can be a mom and still have a career and especially a very physical one." (Contd.)

It would be exciting to see when Carmella decides to get into in-ring competition.

