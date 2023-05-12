WWE Superstar Carmella recently shared updates on her pregnancy as she spoke about her struggles.

Back in October 2022, Mella revealed that she was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy which had resulted in a miscarriage. Later in May 2023, the RAW Superstar took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, Mella opened up about her struggles throughout her first trimester. She mentioned that although she had a difficult time, she is grateful to now be pregnant.

The 35-year-old said:

"Let me start by saying how grateful I am to be pregnant. It’s been such a journey to get to this point and I feel beyond blessed for this little bub in my belly. However, I had NO idea how difficult the first trimester would be. I had always heard of “morning sickness” but had no clue just how debilitating the first three months would be. I’m sharing this to hopefully help any other mamas out there who may be experiencing the same thoughts and feelings during their first trimester. I’ve been getting texts and DMs saying how I’m glowing and asking how I have the energy to be going to the gym etc etc… just remember, social media is not real. I’m happy to say the first trimester is OVAAAA and I’m feeling so much better. Obviously no two pregnancies are the same but I promise it gets better!"

Check out Carmella's Instagram post below:

Carmella shared her honest opinion on bringing back the Total Divas show

While speaking with Sweety High in a live session on Instagram, Carmella mentioned that wrestlers would be able to interact with their female audience if the show comes back.

"I would love that [a Total Divas comeback]. I really wanna put that out into the universe. I really feel like we need to bring it back. I feel like we’re really lacking that in the WWE. We really need to connect with our female audience and that’s what Total Divas did," she said.

The RAW Superstar also spoke about how the show was able to showcase the real lives of the wrestlers, outside the ring.

"It brought such a female audience towards our product and you know, people got to see what we do behind the scenes and get to know us for who we really were, not just who we play on TV and I feel like we’re missing that right now in WWE."

It would be interesting to see what's in store for Carmella when she makes her way back inside the ring.

