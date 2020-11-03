The Hurt Business was formed earlier this year on WWE RAW when three veterans of the business - MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley came together in a bid to dominate WWE.

The trio recently added Cedric Alexander to the group, who turned heel for the very first time in his WWE career.

Cedric Alexander on The Hurt Business adding more WWE Superstar to the faction

Alexander, in a recent interview with TV Insider ahead of this week's WWE RAW, spoke about numerous things about the group.

He was asked if The Hurt Business will have more additions in the future. He replied that it was "classified information", but there have been talks about it:

"There have been talks and thoughts of adding more members to the group. Classified information of course. There is always room in The Hurt Business for more hurt."

The former Cruiserweight Champion joined the faction in September after MVP tried multiple times to coax him into joining them. In the interview, he revealed that their goal was for everyone in the company to win titles.

"Right now the main goal is to have everyone draped in gold. Me and Shelton going after the Raw tag team titles starting with a win over New Day in a non-title match. Long-term we want to take over WWE. I know Bobby is busy defending the United States championship. Maybe the United States championship needs to be transferred to someone else in the group with Bobby wanting a bigger prize."

At present only Bobby Lashley has a title in The Hurt Business as the United States champion.

Alexander has won the Cruiserweight championship and 24/7 title in WWE, with one reign of the Cruiserweight title, and two reigns of the 24/7 title.

Advertisement

The former 205 Live star could get the chance to win another title in WWE as he and Shelton Benjamin seemingly began a feud with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The Hurt Business duo got a win against the RAW Tag Team champions on this week's WWE RAW, which could result in a shot at the titles in the near future.