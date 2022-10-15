"Give me the less famous Paul bro" - WWE Superstar challenges Logan Paul's brother Jake to a match

Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul has been challenged to a match by WWE star Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo.

The NXT Superstar is set to face a mystery opponent chosen by his boss Tony D'Angelo.

Taking to Twitter, Lorenzo called for a match against Jake Paul and even took a dig at the YouTuber-turned-boxer:

“Give me the less famous Paul bro…@jakepaul”

Check out the same tweet below:

Jake is currently unbeaten as a pro boxer. Some of his notable performances include wins over Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Nate Robinson.

However, Paul's next fight will be his biggest boxing match of all time, as he is set to face UFC legend and former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

A win over Silva could lead to bigger things for Paul in the world of boxing. Possibly even towards a match against Nate Diaz, who recently left the UFC but has teased the idea of joining WWE as well.

Jake's brother Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Reigns was a guest on Logan's IMPAULSIVE podcast when WWE decided to plant the seeds for a feud between the two men. Shortly afterward, Triple H confirmed the huge title match between the two for Crown Jewel.

Upon WWE's next visit to Saudi Arabia in a few days, The Head of the Table will put his WWE and Universal Championships on the line against The Maverick. This will be Paul's third-ever match in the company.

Some fans haven't been thrilled with the idea of him getting a title shot in only his third match. However, Paul dethroning Reigns with such minimal amount of experience will be nothing short of historic.

The Tribal Chief's latest title defense was against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, where he retained with the help of Solo Sikoa.

Do you think we'll see Jake Paul join his brother Logan Paul in WWE? Sound off in the comment section

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes