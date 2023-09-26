WWE Superstar challenges wrestling veteran to a match after Becky Lynch asks her to stand up for herself

WWE Superstar Tegan Nox was inspired by Becky Lynch to stand up for herself against a wrestling legend. The veteran in question is Natalya.

Nox has been one of the most consistent performers in NXT ever since she first signed with WWE. However, her career was plagued by injuries, which prevented her from winning any major championships. Despite this, Nox found herself on the main roster. However, she hasn't reached the same levels that she did in NXT.

Last week, Becky Lynch was set to issue an open challenge for her NXT Women's Championship. It was believed that Tegan Nox would answer it. However, Natalya came out to answer Lynch's challenge.

Tonight on RAW, Tegan Nox ran into Becky Lynch, who asked her why she didn't answer her open challenge. Nox replied that she thought Natalya should go first. The Man told her that she wanted her to be her first challenger after NXT No Mercy.

Expand Tweet

Nox agreed and approached Adam Pearce to ask for an opportunity. However, Nattie barged in and demanded a rematch against Lynch, which resulted in both women bickering. Pearce then suggested they get in the ring to decide who faces Lynch next.

It's good to see someone like Tegan Nox stand up for herself against a veteran like Natalya.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.