WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair gets emotional as she reveals the request she made to the company

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently revealed her emotional side as she spoke about the request she made to the company.

At the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event, The Queen will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an interview on Biography: WWE Legends, Flair mentioned how she had been controlling her emotions during her recent shoot while talking about her brother, Reid Flair.

The Queen added that she had asked the head writer of SmackDown to add a photo of her brother in the video package of her match with Rhea Ripley.

"I do remember thinking don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t show how emotional you are," Flair recalled. "I feel like when I do talk about him I do have to hold back those feelings. So many people have lost loved ones. I was conscious of that while I was shooting." [H/T- TV Insider]

She continued:

"I spent so many years trying to save his life, and ultimately, he saved mine… Since this year marks the 10-year anniversary of my brother’s death, I asked the head writer of SmackDown if they could put this one photo of my brother in the ring in the video packages leading up to my match with Rhea." [H/T- TV Insider]

Charlotte Flair spoke about how she has gained confidence

Charlotte Flair recently spoke about how she has gained confidence throughout her career.

In continuation of the same interview, The Queen stated that her current character doesn't lack any confidence. She has opened up about her body issues and struggles.

"The one thing Charlotte the character doesn’t lack is confidence," The Queen detailed. "I think me opening up and talking about the body issue struggles, maybe they’ll know more about the person behind the character, behind the robes, behind the titles."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Charlotte Flair.

