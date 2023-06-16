WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reacts to Randy Orton's recent "seductive" photo

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and WWE announcer Samantha Irvin reacted to Randy Orton's recent photo.

Following WrestleMania Backlash 2022, Orton and his tag team partner, Riddle, successfully defended their RAW Tag Team Championship against Street Profits. On the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, RK-Bro lost their RAW Tag Team titles to The Usos, as the latter united the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Orton reportedly suffered a back injury, leading him to a hiatus. Since then, The Viper hasn't made his return to the company.

On social media, Orton's wife, Kim Orton, recently uploaded a photo of The Viper massaging her feet, as she mentioned how lucky she is:

"always on my digits #luckyme," wrote Kim.

Check out Kim Orton's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and WWE official Samantha Irvin reacted to Kim's Instagram post as they mentioned how apt the latter is.

Check out a screengrab of The Queen and Irvin's comment below:

Ken Anderson spoke about the possibility of Randy Orton not returning to the ring

Former WWE star Ken Anderson recently spoke about Randy Orton not returning to the ring anytime soon.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Anderson heaped praise on The Viper as he mentioned that the latter is amongst the top five active wrestlers in the company.

He further detailed that although Orton is out of action currently, he might return to the squared circle anytime soon:

"Man, I hope so. He's there in the top five as well in active wrestlers. I know he's inactive currently, but I would hope so [he returns]," said Ken Anderson.

It would be interesting to see when Randy Orton will return to the ring.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

