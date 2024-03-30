WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recalls the most tragic incident of her life ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently reposted a throwback picture alongside her late brother, Reid Flair.

Reid's death is still considered one of the most tragic incidents in the history of WWE. The brother of The Queen was found dead at his Residence Inn hotel room in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was later revealed that Reid had lost his life due to a drug overdose.

Charlotte had then taken to her social media account to share the heartbreaking news as she wrote a touching message for her dear brother.

Recently, Charlotte once again turned back the pages of her life, as she took a moment to reminisce about the time spent with her little brother. The Queen hinted at missing her brother ahead of the WrestleMania XL premium live event.

Check out a screengrab of Charlotte Flair's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch opened up about wrestling Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke about wrestling Charlotte Flair in the near future.

In an interview on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, The Man stated that although she hasn't wrestled The Queen in almost two years, she would always be ready for it. She further detailed that even the fans would be excited to witness a bout between Lynch and Flair in the near future.

The Man added:

“I think that’s one of those things that, we can always go back and it will always be good. Because now we haven’t wrestled in two years, more? We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years. So if you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody’s gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen.”

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Flair.

