WWE Superstar Chelsea Green reacts to having a new partner after a champion is crowned

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has reacted to having a new partner in Piper Niven as the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville became the new WWE women's Tag Team Champions last month when they defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, Sonya Deville had to relinquish her title after she suffered an ACL injury during a match a few weeks back.

Since then, Green had been without a partner. She had also started an internet campaign, "Chelsea's Got Talent," in her search for a tag team partner.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Green was approached by Adam Pearce, who asked her to relinquish the titles. Green said that she wouldn't do that and would instead hold auditions for "Chelsea's Got Talent" to find herself a new partner.

This was when Katana Chance and Kayden Carter showed up and issued a challenge to Chelsea in the near future. Piper Niven showed up, attacked the duo, and told Green that she was her new partner. It was pretty evident that Niven wouldn't take no for an answer.

Green has shared her reaction to her new partner with a one-line message.

"This seems to be going well already!!"

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics evolve between the two women of this newly-formed team in the near future.

