WWE Superstar Chelsea Green sends out three-word reaction to Cody Rhodes' wife's birthday photos

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently commented on Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes' birthday photos.

Brandi recently had a great birthday week with all her family and friends and uploaded photos. Her birthday party included wrestling stars like Green and her husband, Matt Cardona.

The American Nightmare's wife uploaded photos with Chelsea, Cardona, and other family members and friends on social media as she sent out a message:

"Yacht day? Why not?! 🛥️ little photo dump of one of the best days ever!!! Yacht, beach, pool, dinner, we just about covered it all! (emojis)

Reacting to Brandi's post, Chelsea mentioned how great of a birthday week it was for the former:

"Best birthday week!!!!"

Check out Chelsea Green's comment on Brandi Rhodes' Instagram post below:

Maxxine Dupri opened up about her relationship with Chelsea Green

WWE star Maxxine Dupri recently opened up about her relationship with RAW Superstar Chelsea Green.

While speaking in an interview on the After the Bell podcast, Dupri heaped praise on Green as she mentioned that the two of them travel together every week and how the latter knows about the business better.

She further added that she looks up to Chelsea as her "big sister" in the business and always takes advice from her:

"So I feel very blessed. I feel like I've just gotten so many snippets of gold from different people. I travel with Chelsea (Green) every week, and she really has been in this business for so long, it is special for me to look at her as a big sister, and be like, 'Wait, am I doing this right? Is that right? How should I feel about this? What do you think?' and kind of get that feedback," said Maxxine Dupri.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Chelsea and Maxxine.

