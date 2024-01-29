WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shares unseen backstage pictures following Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently uploaded a few behind-the-scenes pictures following Royal Rumble, some of which depict her posing with other stars from last night's show.

Green was the no.14 entrant at the Women's Royal Rumble match and was ultimately eliminated by Becky Lynch. While she was inside the squared circle, Green was saved by her tag team partner, Piper Niven, but Nia Jax came in and threw Niven on Green.

Following the premium live event, Green uploaded a few unseen pictures from backstage featuring the likes of Maxxine Dupri, Jordynne Grace, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Michin.

"Royal Rumble 2024 BTS 🌈," wrote Chelsea.

Check out Chelsea Green's Instagram post below:

Vince Russo criticized WWE for poorly booking WWE stars like Chelsea Green

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized the company for poorly booking popular stars like Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo heaped praise on Green as he stated that the latter has a lot of talent as well as potential to work in the industry.

He continued and further added that the company is wasting Green and Niven's capability by making them lose against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance every other week.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know (...) [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo.

It would be quite interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for both Green and Piper Niven in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.