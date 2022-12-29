With 2022 almost in the history books, many WWE wrestlers are looking forward to what 2023 has next in store. RAW Superstar Dana Brooke might have already predicted how the next 12 months of her professional life will go.

Brooke hasn't been on TV for over a month now, and her last appearance was a quick loss to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY on the November 14 episode of RAW. She has found it difficult to feature on TV ever since WWE scrapped the 24/7 Championship last month.

2022 was the 34-year old's 7th year on the main roster. Dana has seemingly found her place in the midcard of WWE's women's roster. However, she has not achieved success comparable to the likes of The Four Horsewomen, Bianca Belair, or Rhea Ripley.

Well, she seems to disagree. When WWE took to Twitter to ask who would have a breakout year in 2023, Dana Brooke had herself in her mind.

You can check out the tweet below:

For those who had a breakout year in 2022 in the women's division, the one name that is the strongest contender for the title would be Liv Morgan. The former member of the Riott Squad rose from the midcard to gain fans' support. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in to become the SmackDown Women's Champion this year.

Dana Brooke begged Triple H to give her more chances in WWE a month ago

On her birthday on November 28, Dana Brooke took to Twitter to voice her wishes by pleading with WWE's Head of Creative Triple H to give her more chances to wrestle on TV.

As stated earlier, Dana has found it difficult to get regular TV time since the 24/7 title was scrapped. She held the Championship for a long time and kept the title relevant in its last days. So much so that her character became synonymous with the belt for much of 2022.

Now frustrated with the lack of opportunities given to her in recent times, Brooke is now looking to prove to her boss The Game. The Former 24/7 champion is ready to prove that she can "hang with the best" in the ring and all she needs is a chance.

"Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish," she tweeted.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish Just let me WRESTLE & show I can hang with the best! My bday wish https://t.co/1EWxPXza0s

Dana Brooke turned 34 this year. Given how long wrestlers tend to stay in their prime now-a-days, with the likes of AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar well into their 40s, she has plenty of time to make it to the top.

