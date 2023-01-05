WWE Superstar claims Bray Wyatt used him to remain relevant

Shaun Ricker, previously known as Max Dupri but more popular today as LA Knight, has been on a roll with a high-profile storyline with WWE's top superstar Bray Wyatt since the latter's return to the company in October.

Wyatt is a former three-time world champion, among other accolades. At the same time, Knight led Maximum Male Models on WWE SmackDown that sadly flopped, after which he took on his current gimmick and skyrocketed into a successful storyline on television.

The feud between the two has been highly entertaining; both competing with one another on the mic, each time getting to tell a story and cheers from the crowd. On WWE's The Bump, the latter claimed that the Eater of Worlds used him to remain relevant.

says being a WWE Superstar is his job and he's looking forward to putting an end to Bray Waytt at "I'm gonna lay #BrayWyatt 's career to rest and I can't wait." @RealLAKnight says being a WWE Superstar is his job and he's looking forward to putting an end to Bray Waytt at #RoyalRumble in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. "I'm gonna lay #BrayWyatt's career to rest and I can't wait."@RealLAKnight says being a WWE Superstar is his job and he's looking forward to putting an end to Bray Waytt at #RoyalRumble in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. 😤 https://t.co/bdvjAxn91B

Irrespective of who the "bigger" star is, the fact is that they have been embroiled in one of the best feuds the company has to offer. Their contest at the Royal Rumble is surely going to be a remarkable affair, considering the sheer talent involved in it.

LA Knight on his favorite WWE Royal Rumble moment

After months of taunting each other and attacks on Knight, the latter finally got to hand Bray his comeuppance on the December 16, 2022, episode of SmackDown, albeit being spooked by Uncle Howdy, who made his live debut on television.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Uncle Howdy showed up once again, but this time he hit Wyatt with Sister Abigail. This twist in the narrative was not seen coming and will most definitely be followed up on SmackDown this week.

Ahead of Friday's show, when asked about which Royal Rumble moment was his favorite in WWE's The Bump, LA Knight claimed it was the 1992 titular match.

Both Wyatt and Knight are due for a showdown at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023. The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will feature the first-ever "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match between the two world-class athletes.

