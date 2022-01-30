"Brock stole my number" - WWE Superstar claims Brock Lesnar stole his Royal Rumble spot

Corey Graves took to Twitter following the Royal Rumble and has claimed that Brock Lesnar stole his spot in the high-stakes match.

The WWE commentator joked about losing a chance to compete in the Royal Rumble amidst rumors of his possible in-ring return for the company.

Here's what Graves tweeted out:

"Brock stole my number."

Fightful Select was the first to report a few weeks back that Corey Graves had been cleared to wrestle in 2021. After suffering multiple concussions, the former NXT star had to retire from in-ring competition in 2014 and has since risen to become one of the best broadcast talents in the WWE.

With so many previously retired stars making miraculous comebacks, such as Edge and Daniel Bryan, the WWE announcer was successful in getting the green light to wrestle again.

While most fans expected him to be one of the surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble, a certain Beast Incarnate just might have put a wrench in those plans.

Brock Lesnar did double duty at the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar had quite an eventful night at the Royal Rumble as the Beast Incarnate won the men's match. The former world champion entered the contest at #30 and eliminated Drew McIntyre last to book his spot in WrestleMania's main event.

Earlier in the night, Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after a heel turn from Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns first hit Lesnar with a spear before ordering Heyman to hand over the WWE Championship. The Tribal Chief decked his archrival in the face with the title, allowing Bobby Lashley to cover Lesnar and become a 2-time WWE Champion.

Lesnar and Reigns could possibly have their climactic match at WrestleMania 38 for the Universal Championship. However, the company still has one premium live event left -- the Elimination Chamber, before the 'Show of Shows' in April -- and there is still room for several more twists.

