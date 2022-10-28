WWE Superstar claims that fans want to see him dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, NXT star Xyon Quinn believes that fans want to see him dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Quinn signed with WWE in 2018 and has been competing on NXT. Some of his biggest matches on the brand have been against the likes of Apollo Crews, Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee.

The 32-year-old had previously competed on SmackDown in 2020 when he shared the ring with Sheamus. Coincidentally, The Celtic Warrior is currently feuding with The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter, Quinn shared a host of edited graphics of him holding the WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, and United States Championships separately. His caption is what caught the attention of most, as he hinted that the WWE Universe wants to see him win all the main roster singles titles.

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The Maverick will challenge the top dog of WWE at Crown Jewel next month.

This will be Paul's third-ever match in the company, as he aims to make history in Saudi Arabia.

How did the WWE Universe react to Xyon Quinn's tweet to Roman Reigns?

In reaction to Xyon Quinn's tweet to Roman Reigns, a host of fans took digs at the NXT star, claiming that they didn't want to see the 32-year-old hold the titles.

However, others were in favor of the former Daniel Vidot winning the singles titles on the main roster.

A couple of fans suggested that Quinn should go after the titles on his brand, NXT. The NXT Championship is currently held by Bron Breakker, whereas at Halloween Havoc 2022, Wes Lee became the new North American Champion.

The BIG Maharaja @tangerinecream2 @XyonQuinnWWE Why not go after for the titles your part of a brand first? We still have yet to see you compete in a title match. @XyonQuinnWWE Why not go after for the titles your part of a brand first? We still have yet to see you compete in a title match.

Quinn was recently in action against Quincy Elliott, to whom he lost on NXT. The winner was selected to host this year's Halloween Havoc show.

