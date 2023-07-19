WWE Superstar claims Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler will be the Match of the Year

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Ronda Rousey confronted Shayna Baszler and challenged her to a match at SummerSlam.

WWE star 'Michin' Mia Yim took to Twitter to claim that the match between Rousey and Baszler would be the Match of the Year.

At Money in the Bank, Baszler betrayed her now-former tag team partner during their Women's Tag Team Championship match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

"Calling it. Shayna v ronda about to be MOTY," tweeted Yim.

Check out Yim's tweet regarding Rousey vs. Baszler:

Rousey and Baszler have known each other for many years. They are part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA.

The duo previously unified the Women's Tag Team Championships by beating Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, who held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Dutch Mantell criticized Ronda Rousey for her MMA skills

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has criticized Ronda Rousey for her MMA skills. He also stated that if she were to return to the UFC, she would have to improve her boxing skills.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell recalled Rousey's fight against Amanda Nunes.

"If she's returning to UFC, she better learn to box a little bit because I watched her two last matches, they wore her out, they were hitting her from down around LA or someplace. Boom boom, I counted the punches that Amanda Nunes put on her, 16 in a row, and she had Ronda all over the ring, but I see Ronda won her matches," said the veteran.

Mantell added:

"She'd take them down and then sugar them, boom. But if she was standing up fighting to her opponents [and they] found out she was, don't let her get you on the mat, they'd figured out her attack, so she didn't win anymore. But anyway, I heard that she had a definite out and might as well go ahead and let her do her dues and could have been, 'If you want to come back, let us know.'"

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Rousey in the world of professional wrestling.

